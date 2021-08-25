The Active task manager dashboard design

Hey all,

The most important thing in working on tasks is to do them 100%

Jokes are jokes, but I really think so. Each client with whom I worked knows that my tasks should be set as clearly and understandably as possible. This understanding increases the likelihood of getting a better job than they initially expect from me.

The question is that one day a client asked me to create an ideal task-setting platform for me. I thought for a long time and prescribed different user personas, and then, I just gave ten other people the opportunity to describe the ideal task manager.

So I asked and began to listen. And you will be surprised how much I discovered then for myself the little details that means is absolutely everything.

I present the task manager created based on this feedback and consider all the details inside the UX/UI. Details are matter to everything.

I wonder if you will see them here?

Design — Figma

