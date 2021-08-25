Taras Migulko

The Active task manager dashboard design

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
The Active task manager dashboard design statistic dashboard statistic chart activity dashboard red green black user experience task manager dash activity dashboard design ui user interface dashboard design dashboard design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey all,
The most important thing in working on tasks is to do them 100%

Jokes are jokes, but I really think so. Each client with whom I worked knows that my tasks should be set as clearly and understandably as possible. This understanding increases the likelihood of getting a better job than they initially expect from me.

The question is that one day a client asked me to create an ideal task-setting platform for me. I thought for a long time and prescribed different user personas, and then, I just gave ten other people the opportunity to describe the ideal task manager.
So I asked and began to listen. And you will be surprised how much I discovered then for myself the little details that means is absolutely everything.

I present the task manager created based on this feedback and consider all the details inside the UX/UI. Details are matter to everything.

I wonder if you will see them here?

Design — Figma

************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like