NION - True Light

NION - True Light
NIGHT LIGHT + MOON (True Light) = NION
The NION logo depicts a night with MOON. They crafted the best modern & innovative lighting lamps. I create a wordmarklogo with negative space that stands out.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125886199/Nion-true-light-Branding
https://www.instagram.com/p/CS9fuZAMKgE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

