Anupa Dhakal

Leaderboard - DailyUI

Anupa Dhakal
Anupa Dhakal
  • Save
Leaderboard - DailyUI learn new design dribbble game leaderboard game design ui design bold colors daily inspiration daily design inspiration daily leaderboard design leaderboard icons vector dailyui ui ux design
Download color palette

This Leaderboard design was inspired by a design that I found on Pinterest.
Made in figma with love <3
It has a concept of collecting points doing certain tasks in the app in order to win a gift voucher!

Anupa Dhakal
Anupa Dhakal

More by Anupa Dhakal

View profile
    • Like