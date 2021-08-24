Dasha Horb
Bolt

Women's month quiz for Bolt South Africa

Dasha Horb
Bolt
Dasha Horb for Bolt
  • Save
Women's month quiz for Bolt South Africa quiz website bolt characters portrait women south africa graphic design digital illustration illustration
Download color palette
  1. za women's month dribbble-01.png
  2. za women's month dribbble-07-02.png
  3. za women's month dribbble-04.png
  4. za women's month dribbble-05.png
  5. za women's month dribbble-03.png
  6. za women's month dribbble-06.png

South Africa commemorates Women's Month in August as a tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

We designed and illustrated a fun quiz for Bolt South Africa for this occasion. Take the quiz and find out which Women's March icon are you! https://roadtoequal.smarterwithbolt.com/quiz?ref=dishapages

