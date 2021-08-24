Women's month quiz for Bolt South Africa

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
South Africa commemorates Women's Month in August as a tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.
We designed and illustrated a fun quiz for Bolt South Africa for this occasion. Take the quiz and find out which Women's March icon are you! https://roadtoequal.smarterwithbolt.com/quiz?ref=dishapages