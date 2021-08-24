Dan Lehman

Art Crank 2021 Poster Preview

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Art Crank 2021 Poster Preview ink texture illustration cycling bicycle bike
Download color palette

Working on a really fun piece for Art Crank 2021. This artwork will be part of a poster show in Minneapolis. Will reveal the whole thing next month!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like