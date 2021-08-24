David Wilder

The Perfect Venue - Logo Design and Animation

Logo design and animation for a new spin on a reality wedding show. A House Hunters-style television show for soon-to-be newlyweds, The Perfect Venue follows recently engaged couples on their search for the ideal wedding venue.
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
