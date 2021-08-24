👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The Perfect Venue - Logo Design and Animation
Logo design and animation for a new spin on a reality wedding show. A House Hunters-style television show for soon-to-be newlyweds, The Perfect Venue follows recently engaged couples on their search for the ideal wedding venue.
Let’s build something great together.
It’sWilder is agency you can trust, built to provide award-winning design on an affordable budget.
Contact - david@itswilder.com
Visit itswilder.com for more!