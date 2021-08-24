Barkat logotype

امین سیاری

امین سیاری
امین سیاری
Barkat minifilm logotype design, by handwriting

لوگوتایپ فیلم کوتاه #برکت به نویسندگی و کارگردانی محمدصادق ابدی‌خواه
سال ۱۴۰۰

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
