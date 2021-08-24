Nicole Sgroi

Goldie Bay Shack + Brews Branding, 2021

Goldie Bay Shack + Brews Branding, 2021 bar burger brewing brewery beer brand identity logo badge design branding illustration restaurant australia long island gold coast
Who wants to make this a reality?! Goldie Bay Shack + Brews is a fictional restaurant and brewery based on Long Island with an Aussie flavour! Classic Australian fish and chips, burgers, and beer right on the water.

