Rena's Dream Patties Branding (Unused Concept), 2021

Rena's Dream Patties Branding (Unused Concept), 2021 jamaican jamaica character character design cartoon patties patty long island brand identity logo badge design branding illustration
A concept I created for Rena’s Dream Patties that didn’t make the final logo. I really love how cute and playful this concept is, but ultimately it came off as too much of a fast food joint. We wanted a little more sophistication while still being fun!

Sgroi Design - Brand Identity & Illustration
