Jovano Pojoh

UX Case Study : Defi Saving

Jovano Pojoh
Jovano Pojoh
  • Save
UX Case Study : Defi Saving graphic design app iu design case study concept mobile ios finance elegant prototype dashboard infographic inspiration modern crypto user interface ux ui ui ux user experience
Download color palette

Check-out:

1. Full Case Study > CLICK HERE
2. Prototype > CLICK HERE

Contact me:
Email: pj.lodewik@gmail.com
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/lodewik/

Jovano Pojoh
Jovano Pojoh

More by Jovano Pojoh

View profile
    • Like