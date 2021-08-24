NikAjil logo

امین سیاری

NikAjil Online store logo design.
In this logo, the element of pistachio, the letter "N", which is the first letter of the word Nick Nuts, and also the color palette taken from the colors of "pistachio" are used.

طراحی لوگو فروشگاه اینترنتی نیک آجیل در این لوگو از المان پسته، حرف «ن» که نخستین حرف کلمه نیک آجیل
است و همچنین پالت رنگی برگرفته از رنگ های «پسته» استفاده شده است.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
