Nicole Sgroi

Be Here Yoga Branding (Unused Concept), 2021

Nicole Sgroi
Nicole Sgroi
Hire Me
  • Save
Be Here Yoga Branding (Unused Concept), 2021 moon health fitness yoga brand identity logo badge design branding illustration
Be Here Yoga Branding (Unused Concept), 2021 moon health fitness yoga brand identity logo badge design branding illustration
Download color palette
  1. BeHereYoga_LogoConcept_3.2.jpg
  2. BeHereYoga_LogoConcept_3.1.jpg

Our Adventurer Branding Package offers 2 - 4 primary logo concepts for your business to choose from. This was one of four concepts that was initially presented to ‘Be Here Yoga’. Ultimately, the client went in a different direction that was more airy and natural.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Nicole Sgroi
Nicole Sgroi
Sgroi Design - Brand Identity & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Nicole Sgroi

View profile
    • Like