Nicole Sgroi

Be Here Yoga Branding (Unused Concept), 2021

Nicole Sgroi
Nicole Sgroi
Hire Me
  • Save
Be Here Yoga Branding (Unused Concept), 2021 yoga fitness brand identity logo badge design branding illustration wolf
Download color palette

Another concept I created for ‘Be Here Yoga’s’ branding. Ultimately the client went in a different direction, but I love this zen wolf!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Nicole Sgroi
Nicole Sgroi
Sgroi Design - Brand Identity & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Nicole Sgroi

View profile
    • Like