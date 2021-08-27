Carro - Automotive Marketplace

Hello Dribbblers 🙌🏻

Here is my UI design exploration for a "Lifestyle Car Companion Mobile App".

About Carro

Carro provides a full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership and uses AI-powered technology to transform the car buying and selling experience. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro challenges the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithm and AI-enabled capabilities

How did I help?

Design an app that provides seamless experience and enabled the users to discover, shop and manage the lifestyle of car ownership through their range of services at their fingertips.

