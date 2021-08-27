Carro - Automotive Marketplace

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Dribbblers 🙌🏻
Here is my UI design exploration for a "Lifestyle Car Companion Mobile App".
About Carro
Carro provides a full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership and uses AI-powered technology to transform the car buying and selling experience. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro challenges the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithm and AI-enabled capabilities
How did I help?
Design an app that provides seamless experience and enabled the users to discover, shop and manage the lifestyle of car ownership through their range of services at their fingertips.
