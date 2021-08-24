Nicole Sgroi

Alison Winterroth Photography Branding (Unused Concept), 2021

Nicole Sgroi
Nicole Sgroi
Hire Me
  • Save
Alison Winterroth Photography Branding (Unused Concept), 2021 bird heron illustration branding design badge logo brand identity florida tampa photographer photography
Alison Winterroth Photography Branding (Unused Concept), 2021 bird heron illustration branding design badge logo brand identity florida tampa photographer photography
Download color palette
  1. AWP_IG_2021_3.1.jpg
  2. AWP_IG_2021_3.2.jpg

Another concept that didn’t make the final cut from my recent project with Alison Winterroth Photography!

Nicole Sgroi
Nicole Sgroi
Sgroi Design - Brand Identity & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Nicole Sgroi

View profile
    • Like