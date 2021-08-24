Nicole Sgroi

Alison Winterroth Photography Branding (Unused Concept), 2021

One of the concepts I created for Alison Winterroth Photography that didn’t make the final cut. This may be my personal favourite from the project, but it was so tough to choose just one.

