Floral magic line art & gradient collection

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Collection “Floral magic” is inspired by magical floral ornaments. When I decided to make magical elements, I tried to combine easy of using, modern trends and uniqueness. And I did it! In this collection there are more than 6 variants of using every element - line art, floral line art, gradient fill, color fill and much more. All the elements can be used as separately as in combination with another ones.
Make your ideas come true in design with “Floral magic” collection!