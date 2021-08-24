Floral magic line art & gradient collection

Collection “Floral magic” is inspired by magical floral ornaments. When I decided to make magical elements, I tried to combine easy of using, modern trends and uniqueness. And I did it! In this collection there are more than 6 variants of using every element - line art, floral line art, gradient fill, color fill and much more. All the elements can be used as separately as in combination with another ones.

Make your ideas come true in design with “Floral magic” collection!