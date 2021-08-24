David Hendrikson

Team Franco

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
  • Save
Team Franco custom product branding logo custom artwork vector dog design animals graphic design illustration
Download color palette

I partnered with Near and Fare Animal Foundation and created this design for them to help raise funds to save a homeless dog named Franco. He was found on the streets of Peru with knife wounds. He is now getting around the clock care that is fully funded by my drawing! I am so proud of this and honored to be able to help this very brace pup!

Email for custom work david@hendrickboards.com

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson

More by David Hendrikson

View profile
    • Like