A4 Landscape Catalog / Magazine Mock-Up

This item consist of 6 different styles brochure / magazine / catalog mockups to showcase your design in realistic appearances. These mock-up files uses smart object feature which help you change the design just in seconds (PDF instruction included).

Features

Page size – A4 (210×297mm)

6 psd files

Resolution – 3000×2000px

Editable via smart object

Changeable background via smart object

Advanced texturing

Global illumination – advanced shadow control option that take into account

light reflected from surfaces in the scene

Fully separated and movable objects and shadows

The images and photographs in this mockup are for presentation purposes and it will not included in the item.

Download Here#https://graphicriver.net/item/a4-landscape-catalog-magazine-mockup/33148259