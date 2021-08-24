2M GRAPHICS DESIGN

A4 Landscape Catalog / Magazine Mock-Up

A4 Landscape Catalog / Magazine Mock-Up graphic design mockup brochure
This item consist of 6 different styles brochure / magazine / catalog mockups to showcase your design in realistic appearances. These mock-up files uses smart object feature which help you change the design just in seconds (PDF instruction included).

Features
Page size – A4 (210×297mm)
6 psd files
Resolution – 3000×2000px
Editable via smart object
Changeable background via smart object
Advanced texturing
Global illumination – advanced shadow control option that take into account
light reflected from surfaces in the scene
Fully separated and movable objects and shadows
The images and photographs in this mockup are for presentation purposes and it will not included in the item.

Download Here#https://graphicriver.net/item/a4-landscape-catalog-magazine-mockup/33148259

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
