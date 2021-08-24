👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This Phone 12 Pro Clay Mockup consists of 07 clean mock-up styles to showcase your app, graphic design, interface, web, photo, instagram post/story, and artwork in photo-realistic appearance. These mock-ups use smart-object feature which means that you can easily and quickly change the current design with your own just in a few seconds. You don’t need to worry about placement, perspective, highlight, and shadow. All have done automatically!
Detail :
07 Layered PSD files
Hig Resolution with 3000×2000px
Easy to use with smart object layer
Changeable background color
Changeable shadow color
Separate object and shadow
PDF Help File Included
The images and photographs in this mockup are for presentation purposes and it will not included in the item.
Download Here #https://graphicriver.net/item/phone-12-pro-clay-mockup/32652313