This Phone 12 Pro Clay Mockup consists of 07 clean mock-up styles to showcase your app, graphic design, interface, web, photo, instagram post/story, and artwork in photo-realistic appearance. These mock-ups use smart-object feature which means that you can easily and quickly change the current design with your own just in a few seconds. You don’t need to worry about placement, perspective, highlight, and shadow. All have done automatically!

Detail :

07 Layered PSD files

Hig Resolution with 3000×2000px

Easy to use with smart object layer

Changeable background color

Changeable shadow color

Separate object and shadow

PDF Help File Included

The images and photographs in this mockup are for presentation purposes and it will not included in the item.

Download Here #https://graphicriver.net/item/phone-12-pro-clay-mockup/32652313