Harpreet Kaur

Zlnk Application

Harpreet Kaur
Harpreet Kaur
  • Save
Zlnk Application logo home education android ios illustration dating signup signin social app ui
Download color palette

ZLNK is a unique app built by Gen Z for Gen Z that brings together teens and college students who want to collaborate on projects that can change the world. Whether it’s launching a business, forming a band, or even starting a movement, ZLNK connects Gen Z users with others who share their interests and goals so that they come together and create something extraordinary.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Harpreet Kaur
Harpreet Kaur

More by Harpreet Kaur

View profile
    • Like