Amelia Cosimo

Calculator

Amelia Cosimo
Amelia Cosimo
  • Save
Calculator calculator challenge uidesign dailyui minimal ui design
Download color palette

Hello!
Third task for the daily ui challenge.
I hope you like it 👋

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Amelia Cosimo
Amelia Cosimo

More by Amelia Cosimo

View profile
    • Like