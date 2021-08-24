Luis Escoto

Delivery App UI Concept

Delivery App UI Concept
Hi friends,

Here goes a shot from a recent project I worked on.

This concept represents an interface where users can buy products from local supermarkets and receive them right at their homes. Both splash and homescreen are shown here.

😊 Thank you for watching!
