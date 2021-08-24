Ajinomote Font

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Ajinomote is a thin and cursive handwritten font by Erik Studio.
It comes in OTF format with uppercase, lowercase, alternate swash and more. Ajinomote will look perfect for elegant logos, upscale packaging, wedding stationery, posters, quotes, short text, branding, web, graphic design, and any other projects requiring a handwritten and beautiful touch.
don’t wait anymore, put it in your shopping basket
and don’t forget to follow me, because there will be many promos!
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
or click the link below:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/ajinomote/ref/745146/
contact email:
erikluluk0@gmail.com
- THANK YOU –