Hello Dribbble!!
After two years of disastrous pandemics, I'm coming back again to publish more of my work in past projects.

This one is part of the Nuxeo Product Icons when I had the pleasure to contribute for their low-code platform Studio, two years ago. I still think this was a good outcome, even though my animation skills still not the greatest.

Any feedback is more than appreciated :D

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
