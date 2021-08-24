Liam Rice

Retail Shopping App

Liam Rice
Liam Rice
  • Save
Retail Shopping App app layoutdesign design branding
Download color palette

This is my masters degree final project. Developed from the ground up, this design has undergone rigorous research and user testing to provide a bespoke user journey/experience.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Liam Rice
Liam Rice

More by Liam Rice

View profile
    • Like