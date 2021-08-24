Akanksha Gahalot

Adopt Me

Akanksha Gahalot
Akanksha Gahalot
  • Save
Adopt Me form figma pink black green animal pet app frontend design sass react web application website
Download color palette

A Pet Adoption App created in React during my Frontend Masters course on React by Brian Holt

Akanksha Gahalot
Akanksha Gahalot

More by Akanksha Gahalot

View profile
    • Like