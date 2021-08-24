Liam Rice

Dentistry e-commerce site

Liam Rice
Liam Rice
  • Save
Dentistry e-commerce site
Download color palette

Interactive website project, built using HTML, CSS & JS. This project was completed as part of the SuperHi JS for designers course. Check it out here: https://brux-designsbyliam.netlify.app

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Liam Rice
Liam Rice

More by Liam Rice

View profile
    • Like