Black website

Black offers comprehensive solutions to real estate investors. They visualize, execute and materialize real estate developments in a unique and stylish way through a multidisciplinary work structure. They create a real estate project, sell it to an investor, and then design, execute, and market that project.

So we've designed a visual identity that uses basic and simple shapes and integrates them in a really subtle and cohesive way, kinda like the work they do.

Hi! I’m a freelance UI & Brand Designer.
