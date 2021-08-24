David Ofiare

Disjointed

naija nigeria blender graphic design ui design marvel aquaman nft
Disjointed is a story of connection, meant to evoke experiences of power, strength, glory and royalty.

This was created using some handy modifiers in Blender3D, coupled with a few material and lighting tricks.

At any point in time, I have at least ONE NFT up for sale. See link below.

Visit this link to buy my art pieces on sale: BUY MY NFT NOW

Created positively, in Blender.

Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Creative designer with a truck-load of "affordance"
