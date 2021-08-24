Liam Rice

Type Checker – Interactive Javascript project

Type Checker – Interactive Javascript project
Type Checker is an interactive project built with Javascript, I completed this project as part of the JS for designers SuperHi course. Check it out here: https://typechecker-designsbyliam.netlify.app

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
