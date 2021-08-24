Yannan Zhu

Public Building | Nakagin Capsule Tower

Yannan Zhu
Yannan Zhu
  • Save
Public Building | Nakagin Capsule Tower magicavoxel 3d illustration design space architecture building voxel
Download color palette

Nakagin Capsule Tower @Tokyo

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Yannan Zhu
Yannan Zhu

More by Yannan Zhu

View profile
    • Like