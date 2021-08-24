Kelly Robinson

Petit Four

My friend and I created a menu together. I illustrated and designed the menu. She wrote recipes based off her previous relationship.

The full menu with labels: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(8) Petit Four: Hawaii, Mexico, Gas Station Dippin Dots, Californian Woods
- Kona coffee glazed pineapple
- Tajin covered mango jelly
- Gas station dippin dots
- Chocolate truffle with pine smoke and eucalyptus oil
- Cotton candy cloud

