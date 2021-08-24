Black business cards

Black offers comprehensive solutions to real estate investors. They visualize, execute and materialize real estate developments in a unique and stylish way through a multidisciplinary work structure. They create a real estate project, sell it to an investor, and then design, execute, and market that project.

So we've designed a logo that uses basic and simple shapes and integrates them in a really subtle and cohesive way, kinda like the work they do :)

These business cards look sharp, don't you think?