Maxi Malisani

Black business cards

Maxi Malisani
Maxi Malisani
Hire Me
  • Save
Black business cards b identity stationary real estate architecture black cards business cards branding logotype logo design design logo brand
Download color palette

Black offers comprehensive solutions to real estate investors. They visualize, execute and materialize real estate developments in a unique and stylish way through a multidisciplinary work structure. They create a real estate project, sell it to an investor, and then design, execute, and market that project.

So we've designed a logo that uses basic and simple shapes and integrates them in a really subtle and cohesive way, kinda like the work they do :)

These business cards look sharp, don't you think?

Maxi Malisani
Maxi Malisani
Hi! I’m a freelance UI & Brand Designer.
Hire Me

More by Maxi Malisani

View profile
    • Like