My friend and I created a menu, where I designed and illustrated the menu, while she came up with each of the individual dishes. My friend made each dish represent a phase of her previous relationship.
The full menu with labels: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/
(7) Burnt Spicy Chocolate Tart x Simple White Chocolate Cheesecake [Breakup: conflict, bitterness, relief]
- Ghost-pepper tainted dark chocolate
- Matte white chocolate cacao butter
- Burnt charcoal powder
- Crushed hazelnut & tart crust
- Graham crumbs
- Light white chocolate cheesecake