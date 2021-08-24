My friend and I created a menu, where I designed and illustrated the menu, while she came up with each of the individual dishes. My friend made each dish represent a phase of her previous relationship.

The full menu with labels: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(7) Burnt Spicy Chocolate Tart x Simple White Chocolate Cheesecake [Breakup: conflict, bitterness, relief]

- Ghost-pepper tainted dark chocolate

- Matte white chocolate cacao butter

- Burnt charcoal powder

- Crushed hazelnut & tart crust

- Graham crumbs

- Light white chocolate cheesecake