👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Making Cookies! Do you have a favorite thing to bake? Something you made from your childhood? I think you can't go wrong with the classic chocolate chip cookie.
I've been working on this for a few weeks, on planes, in my entirely boxed up living room and finally my new house. I wasn't able to record a lot because it's been so crazy - but I created this entirely in Procreate and I'm so happy with the result. I did a color poll and actually, the other color variety "won". In the end, I felt it was too dark and went for the lighter feeling.
Have a wonderful week, I have some house set up to do! 💕