Making Cookies

Making Cookies food art childrens book concept art adobe photoshop watercolor gouache digital art colored pencil character design indoor scene character art cute art procreate art procreate app kid lit illustration childrens book illustration digital illustration childrens illustration illustrator illustration
Making Cookies! Do you have a favorite thing to bake? Something you made from your childhood? I think you can't go wrong with the classic chocolate chip cookie.
I've been working on this for a few weeks, on planes, in my entirely boxed up living room and finally my new house. I wasn't able to record a lot because it's been so crazy - but I created this entirely in Procreate and I'm so happy with the result. I did a color poll and actually, the other color variety "won". In the end, I felt it was too dark and went for the lighter feeling.
Have a wonderful week, I have some house set up to do! 💕

