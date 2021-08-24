Making Cookies! Do you have a favorite thing to bake? Something you made from your childhood? I think you can't go wrong with the classic chocolate chip cookie.

I've been working on this for a few weeks, on planes, in my entirely boxed up living room and finally my new house. I wasn't able to record a lot because it's been so crazy - but I created this entirely in Procreate and I'm so happy with the result. I did a color poll and actually, the other color variety "won". In the end, I felt it was too dark and went for the lighter feeling.

Have a wonderful week, I have some house set up to do! 💕