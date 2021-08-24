Kelly Robinson

Sichuan Pork Belly on Dry Ice

Kelly Robinson
Kelly Robinson
  • Save
Sichuan Pork Belly on Dry Ice low poly cold destruction fire sweet and sour sauce pork belly peppercorn smoke dry ice chili flakes chinese food szechuan food design menu design food menu menu illustration food illustration
Download color palette

I created a menu with my best friend. I illustrated and design the menu; she created dishes based on her past relationship.

To see the full menu with labels: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(6) Sichuan Pork Belly on Dry Ice [Crash & Burn: Fiery, destruction, coldness]
- Sugar shell
- Chili flakes
- Sweet & sour sauce
- Sichuan peppercorn infused pork belly
- Smoke from dry ice
- Frozen, black marble slab

Kelly Robinson
Kelly Robinson

More by Kelly Robinson

View profile
    • Like