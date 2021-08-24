I created a menu with my best friend. I illustrated and design the menu; she created dishes based on her past relationship.

To see the full menu with labels: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(6) Sichuan Pork Belly on Dry Ice [Crash & Burn: Fiery, destruction, coldness]

- Sugar shell

- Chili flakes

- Sweet & sour sauce

- Sichuan peppercorn infused pork belly

- Smoke from dry ice

- Frozen, black marble slab