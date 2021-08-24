Maria

Landing page for FOODHUB

Maria
Maria
  • Save
Landing page for FOODHUB ui figma animation restaurant landing page design
Download color palette

A landing page for a restaurant called FOODHUB.
i wanted to make the design simple and radiant so i choose bright beautiful colors,you can check the design here https://www.behance.net/gallery/125783653/Landing-page-for-FOODHUB/modules/714268409

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Maria
Maria

More by Maria

View profile
    • Like