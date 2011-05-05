Tim Dorr

Hive

Tim Dorr
Tim Dorr
  • Save
Hive dashboard overview menu header tab tabs pictos icons button dropdown arrow
Download color palette

Starting off with a design for our internal project management system. These are some initial ideas for UI elements.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Tim Dorr
Tim Dorr

More by Tim Dorr

View profile
    • Like