NFT Dashboard Design - Version 2

Hello friends 👋🏻
I am excited to share the second version of "NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Dashboard Design" exploration on today with you.
Description
It is a platform from where a user will able to sell and buy their digital art work.
They can get the update of market statistics . It will inspire them and user will know the up and down of NFT market place.
Recent activity part will show them which activity a user has taken.They can see by filter today ,weekly , monthly, yearly.
In feed section , a user can see specific artwork clicking on a specific artwork card. They can see how many artwork on each category. Moreover they can see each artwork scrolling below. Besides they can see all artwork of a category clicking on view all.
From top creators section a user can see who are top creators . A user can easily access their profile clicking on them and see the top artwork. They can filter weekly, monthly ,yearly. Clicking on plus, a user follow creators .
Hope you will like this design concept ❤️
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
::
