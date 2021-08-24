Ahsanul Tapadar
NFT Dashboard Design - Version 2

NFT Dashboard Design - Version 2 clean design modern design uiux design visual design listing carddesign chart blockchain webdesign interface nft platform website cryptocurrency ethereum application nft app dashboard design nft product nft webapp
  1. Ready NFT Dashboard 2.jpg
  2. NFT Dashboard 2.jpg

Hello friends 👋🏻
I am excited to share the second version of "NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Dashboard Design" exploration on today with you.

Description
It is a platform from where a user will able to sell and buy their digital art work.
They can get the update of market statistics . It will inspire them and user will know the up and down of NFT market place.

Recent activity part will show them which activity a user has taken.They can see by filter today ,weekly , monthly, yearly.

In feed section , a user can see specific artwork clicking on a specific artwork card. They can see how many artwork on each category. Moreover they can see each artwork scrolling below. Besides they can see all artwork of a category clicking on view all.

From top creators section a user can see who are top creators . A user can easily access their profile clicking on them and see the top artwork. They can filter weekly, monthly ,yearly. Clicking on plus, a user follow creators .

Hope you will like this design concept ❤️

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

