Mushrooms & Potatoes

I created a menu with my best friend. I designed and illustrated the menu; she created each course and told her story about her previous relationship.

The full menu with labels: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(5) Mushrooms & potatoes [Bliss: Elation, warmth, love]
- Parmesan foam
- Triple blended silken potato puree
- Onsen egg
- Morel mushroom and smoked pancetta gravy

