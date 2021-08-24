GhostCompute

Logo design for GhostCompute, a free open-source automation system for internet infrastructure at https://github.com/ghostcompute.

It's in the shape of a ghost, but also a server rack with status LEDs, a load balancer network diagram, a CPU and a firewall "brick wall".

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
