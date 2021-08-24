Lye Hoe

Lifestyle Car Companion Mobile App - Preview

Lifestyle Car Companion Mobile App - Preview apps mobile apps lifestyle car automotive illustration design ui ux dailyui web design ux ui
Here is my UI design exploration for a "Lifestyle Car Companion Mobile App".

About Carro
Carro provides a full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership and uses AI-powered technology to transform the car buying and selling experience. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro challenges the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithm and AI-enabled capabilities

How did I help?
Design an app that provides seamless experience and enabled the users to discover, shop and manage the lifestyle of car ownership through their range of services at their fingertips.

