Even3 - App for events

Even3 - App for events app for events design even3 events app design app uiux ux ui
Design of Even3 Events app, available on play store and app store

Collaborative work:
Leandro Arantes | Matheus Malta

https://dribbble.com/leoarantes
https://www.behance.net/leoarantes

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
