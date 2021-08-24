Frame.io acquired by Adobe!

We are extremely proud to see another past Focus Lab brand client get aquired by Adobe. Congrats to the entire Frame.io team!! Your journey is inspiring and we're grateful to have partnered with you along the way. 🙌

See the acquisition news here:

https://blog.frame.io/2021/08/19/adobe-announces-intent-to-acquire-frameio

See the full case study covering our work from 2017 here:

https://focuslab.agency/work/frame-io

---

