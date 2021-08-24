Frame.io acquired by Adobe!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
We are extremely proud to see another past Focus Lab brand client get aquired by Adobe. Congrats to the entire Frame.io team!! Your journey is inspiring and we're grateful to have partnered with you along the way. 🙌
See the acquisition news here:
https://blog.frame.io/2021/08/19/adobe-announces-intent-to-acquire-frameio
See the full case study covering our work from 2017 here:
https://focuslab.agency/work/frame-io
