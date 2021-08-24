Peter Voth

Darragh Whiskey Details

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
Darragh Whiskey Details spirits packaging spirits whiskey illustration badge branding design logo engraving peter voth design
Darragh Whiskey Details spirits packaging spirits whiskey illustration badge branding design logo engraving peter voth design
Download color palette
  1. DR Coins_Zeichenfläche 1.png
  2. DR Coins-02.png

One of the most detailed projects I ever did was the Darragh Irish Whiskey Label. Besides the main illustration (which was an isometric engraving), the five badges/coins were the heart of the Label. The typeface within the badges is Hebden Incised by Lewis McGuffie. Available from Typeverything.

0499adb26f0aa8fb19031cdffd903d02
Rebound of
Darragh Distilling Co. 3/3
By Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like