Crystal

Dream Modern House(llustration Design)

Crystal
Crystal
  • Save
Dream Modern House(llustration Design) illustration design ui
Download color palette

llustration Re-Design practice
插画练习，用描边风格重绘之前看见的插画（原插画地址https://veerle.duoh.com/inspiration/home-series-ii
redraw the illustration I saw before with stroke style（Original Illustration address：https://veerle.duoh.com/inspiration/home-series-ii

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Crystal
Crystal

More by Crystal

View profile
    • Like