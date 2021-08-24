Dipsikha Phukan

Leaderboard illustration learner figma dailyui ui ux design
Hello all, 19th day of Daily UI Challenge was to design a Leaderboard. I have created a Gaming Leaderboard. Hope you all like it. Feedbacks appreciated.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
