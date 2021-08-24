Julia Hinson

Gold Rush Main Wordmark

Julia Hinson
Julia Hinson
  • Save
Gold Rush Main Wordmark gold rush jewelry wordmark logo design color palette logo visual identity graphic design design branding design branding
Download color palette

Gold Rush creates "Modern Adornment for All."

The goals of this project: Create a visual identity
- That is timeless and refined
- Features some customized text (which I like to do in all my projects)
- Gives off a premium, luxe feel, and
- Is gender neutral

Julia Hinson
Julia Hinson

More by Julia Hinson

View profile
    • Like