Cover Art for "You Should Know" by Dvyn

Designed another single cover for Artist Dvyn that represents his latest release. The song is about growth from heartbreak, making peace, and transformation. I aimed to represent the song's balance between fragility and strength.

Song: https://open.spotify.com/track/3BVcKtiQ5m1PBPBytsigXJ?si=0e8089d23b694016

Artist Instagram: @dave.yoon

My Instagram: @mp__makes