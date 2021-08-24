Michelle Park

Cover Art for "You Should Know" by Dvyn

Cover Art for "You Should Know" by Dvyn lilac lavender purple minimalistic minimal simple floral illustration flowers flat design artist song album cover art graphic design drawing adobe illustrator custom illustration album art illustration
Download color palette

Designed another single cover for Artist Dvyn that represents his latest release. The song is about growth from heartbreak, making peace, and transformation. I aimed to represent the song's balance between fragility and strength.

Song: https://open.spotify.com/track/3BVcKtiQ5m1PBPBytsigXJ?si=0e8089d23b694016

Artist Instagram: @dave.yoon
My Instagram: @mp__makes

